Elsewhere: Why Does Trouble Follow Minnesota?

Have you been following the firing of the UofM’s head football coach? No? Good for you. It’s unfortunately still a hot topic. In fact, Sports Illustrated and former PiPress reporter Brian Hamilton just released a piece asking why trouble keeps following the UofM’s big dollar men’s football and basketball programs. He posits that it’s because Minnesotans, including the staff at the UofM, are cynical enough. (He’s obviously not talked with any of our over-educated, disaffected, highly cynical readers before.)

Here’s what you need to know about the fallout from this latest scandal, in three quick points. One, the UofM administration is a steaming hot mess, which isn’t anything new. Many commentators, including us, don’t think that President Kaler has done a good job at many of his job’s aspects, and the Board of Regents is regularly described as one of the most dysfunctional bodies in the state (even during the Legislative session!). So when something major and/or salacious happens—or their players don’t know wtf is going on with teammates—the admins and early 20s student athletes are not going to handle it well.

Two, the football and basketball programs make a ton of money, and as such they’re too popular to have consequences. There is literally nothing that could happen with these programs that would result in anything more than a few people losing their jobs (with large payouts). And when something is consequence free, it has problems like an Athletic Director spending a bunch of school money on getting drunk and sexually harassing women. (The programs are so important, in fact, that the former AD sexually harassed a STrib reporter and the paper’s sports department didn’t do anything or even mention it until the AD was already in hot water. How’s that for consequence free?)

Last, Hamilton is sort of right in that Minnesotan’s don’t think things that are frequently happening could happen. But these recent scandals involving sexual assaults, unlike the distant cheating scandal, are less about not believing in an overall “bad behavior” than it is about specifically not believing that women are targets of harassment and violence, especially in sports culture. Sexual assaults are an open secret in general on college campuses, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that consequence-free student athletes have instances of assault like the general college population. There’s no need to be cynical to realize that—and take more steps to prevent it, just a dose of reality. And as we’ve said before, shutting down the UofM would be a nice, healthy dose.