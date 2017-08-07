Early in the Week News & Notes: All Dem Witches

Since many of our readers don’t read anything—nothing, literally nothing, they barely listen to anything, too—we feel we should share some of the important-to-you stories being shared around the SotC virtual water cooler, so that you’re properly briefed before your happy hour.

News: In the last few years a bunch of indie and DIY shops have been sprouting up around 35th, from Cedar to Chicago, that business owner Lacey Prpic´ Hedtke refers to as ‘The Witch District‘.

Notes: A bunch of women-owned businesses near Powderhorn that are also mildly into witchcraft? Amazing. Prpic´ Hedtke’s shop The Future was profiled alongside other spots that have been holding down the area for awhile, like Modern Times Cafe, The White Page gallery, Hair & Nails, and Sea Wolf Tattoo. Kudos to not calling it The New Northeast, too!

News: The St. Easy Planning Commission approved the 134-page plan for the remodel of the Ford Plant off Ford Parkway.

Notes: It’s a very, very rare opportunity to start building a neighborhood from scratch. And as you can imagine, a lot of people have had a lot of ideas for its development. If you have any comments on the sustainable mixed-use plan, there’s still time to add them.

News: A Minnesota study, picked up by USA Today, collected data on who’s paying for sex and it’s mostly married white men.

Notes: The biggest surprise in the report is actually how much data is in it. According to the info, 14% of men in the U.S. have paid for sex, and that equates to 26,000 men in MN alone. Plus there’s very disheartening trends in violence and exploited minors. Btw, in what’s clearly an exception, there was also a report in Sunday’s STrib of a woman who got arrested for prostitution at a luxury hotel next to MOA and had $24K in cash with her.

News: The cool little club Reverie Cafe + Bar is officially cleared out.

Notes: The Nicollet and Franklin spot—home a long, long time ago to Acadia—lost another cool tenant this weekend after Reverie (actually called The Nicollet for a little bit) finally closed after it was announced in April that they couldn’t stay in the spot. We hope their musical hospitality and plant-based menu end up somewhere else soon.