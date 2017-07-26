Duluth Week: On Our Radar

It’s Duluth Day-cation Week here at SotC, including a big stop for the crafty All Pints North beer festival. For those heading to up this weekend, here’re a few ways to make the most of your trip:

Friday

With all the cabin-ers playing hooky, there’s no good time to head North on a Friday afternoon. So stock up on Twizzlers for the road and then head straight for the beer when you get there! You may very well stumble upon an All Pints North pre-party by accident: Bent Paddle is cheersing attendees with a pizza party, Sir Benedicts on the Lake has games, kombucha, and a very pretty view, and Carmody Irish Pub is serving up pintfuls of a collaboration from NorthGate Brewing and Sociable Cider Werks to benefit Save the Boundary Waters. Early arrivals will find The Current hosting multiple musical guests at Duluth Coffee Company at 2 p.m. Latecomers will find The Current hosting multiple musical guests at the Red Herring Lounge. Or hold off on the suds, have a tipple at Vikre Distilley and then loll over to the shore to catch the lift bridge in action.

Saturday

Priority no. 1: fill that belly before the big event. Post-fest Pier B, a convenient few steps away from Bayfront, has more beer and music from Duluth native Solomon Witherspoon. Endion is pig-roasting with free luau accouterments and $2 sandwiches for those with APN wristbands. Be one of the first 100 to join the dance party at the Red Herring (co-sponsored by The Current and Bauhaus: 4ontheFloor headlines) and your $10 admission covers your first beer. Or find a nosh for a good cause: the owners of nightclub Duluth Flame are hosting Bar-B-Queer, a fundraiser for Duluth Superior Pride. $30 gets you in for food, music, and drag and fire dancer performances.

Sunday: You’re going to need either to leave early to beat the traffic or plan on more Twizzlers while you wait with the rest of the returners. We suggest decompression time back here in Twincy.