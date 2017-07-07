DJ Keezy Presents THE KLITUATION 1 Year Anniversary Party

Anyone that’s been to DJ Keezy‘s all-woman party will tell you—it’s one of the most fun dance nights you can go to, especially if you’re not typically a club-goer. With the help of Sophia Eris, BdotCroc, and Maria Isa, and many other talented performers, KLITUATION dominated First Avenue’s Mainroom three times in the past year, providing an unparalleled platform for ladies in the Twin Cities hip-hop/R&B scenes. To celebrate a full year of the celebrations, Keezy has brought another stacked bill with a festival’s worth of local talent: DJ Sophia Eris, DJ Miss Brit, Maria Isa, Lady Midnight, K.Raydio, Manchita, Desdamona, Ashley Dubose, Dua, and Alissa Paris & The Fly Girls. Congrats to our ticket winners Marissa L. and Alyssa R.! Friday, July 7th. 9:30 PM. $10 advance, $12 door.

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com