DJ Keezy Presents: KLITxUATION Giveaway

One of the biggest dance parties of the entire year, THE KliT•UATION on Friday in the First Avenue Mainroom shows support for our local female artists with big bash featuring an all female line-up. By throwing the event, DJ Keezy and all the performers hope to pave the way to see more events with a larger female base within our local music scene.

In addition to DJ Keezy, who organized the whole thing, there’s DJ sets by Shannon Blowtorch, Sophia Eris, and Sarah White, pop-up performances by BdotCroc, Maria Isa, Lady Midnight, The Lioness, Manchita, Ness Nite, ZED KENZO, dance performances, art, and more. The entire night is also hosted by Mica May Grimm and Tish Jones. Tickets are only $10 advance, $12 at the door.

We can’t overstate how fun THE KliT•UATION will be, and we want as many of our readers to attend as possible. To help do that, we’re giving away a bunch of tickets—just reply that you’d like to attend and who’d you’d like to bring with as your dance buddy for a chance to win!