Department of Corrections: Facebook Founder

Several readers noticed that our header on Friday—”Facebook’s Jeff Zuckerberg ended Ramadan with Somali refugees in Minneapolis yesterday. So, there’s that?”—should’ve said Mark Zuckerberg, not Jeff. We were probably conflating him with CNN’s Jeff Zucker, another hugely influential captain of industry that we just don’t care about and think is doing a terrible job. We don’t regret the error, we’re glad at least some of you cared enough to write in, and we’re glad it’s not as big a mess up as 2015’s great Nick Carter/Nick Lachey incident.