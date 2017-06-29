Cats Of The Wedge Historic Walking Tour & Mayoral Forum Summer Spooktacular

While it’s very likely that you’ll get to see some cats in the windows of the Wedge neighborhood on this walking tour, the gentlemen behind hyper-local community reporting presence Wedge Live have gone out of their way to make sure you know that it might also not because cats can be like that. And so are mayoral candidates, who also will likely not making an appearance. But you will definitely get a walk in! (Yes, this is a real event.) 7 PM. Free. —Taylor Carik

Mueller Park, 2500 Bryant Ave S, MPLS