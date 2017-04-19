Cabin Fever + Phobe: The Xenophobic Experiments

Dear God. Where to even begin with these two. Well, first, Trash Film Debauchery will be screening Cabin Fever (2002), a schlock-lover’s dream that combines a teen sex drama with terrorizing small town yokels and a super contagious flesh eating virus. It’s a total B-movie contemporary classic, so much so that some studio dum-dums decided to remake it last year. ,Any fans of bad movies need to see it to have any street cred. Pancakes! And then All-Star Video will really out-do themselves by showing the impossible-to-see Canadian public-access mullet-laden sci-fi debacle Phobe: The Xenophobic Experiments (1995). Both of these are going to sell out, so get your tickets at the Trylon website ASAP. 7 PM. $5. 9 PM. $5. —Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org