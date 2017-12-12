Burger Hunter: White Castle

It’s bar close and nothing’s open. You can probably guess where this hunt is heading. That’s right we’re in the drive-thru at none other than White Castle. Don’t act like you’ve never done this before. Ok everyone calm down so we can order. Four Sliders with cheese naked and a bag of nails. First off the bun on these little fellas is soft ah. They are the real soaker uppers that give this burger its iconic taste. The beef patties are not grilled but steamed over a pile of onions. As you can imagine the meat gets dominated by onion and renders that smell we all know from 50 feet away. I order mine without the O’s because they’ve been pretty much marinating in um. Topped with cheese and tbh it’s the only contrast you’ll get in the flavor on this ride. It’s so BOM bun onion meat that the cheese actually stands out. How I’m noticing these things at 2am is a miracle of its own. The Castle has been going strong for almost 100 years. That’s a longer stay than some of the original castles in Europe. Anywho the nails aka fries are crinkle cut, hot and all you’ve ever needed after a night of skulduggery. Now don’t make the mistake of ordering all the bizarre on the menu, especially at this hour. But if you do miss your late night crave, the next morning has you completely covered. Pro tip: White Castle serves a damn good breakfy. They actually crack the egg and use real toasters.

Scoredcard: Flavor: 7.1 Presentation: 4 Originality: 6

White Castle, 608 Central Ave NE, MPLS; whitecastle.com