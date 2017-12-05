Burger Hunter: The Depot Tavern

It’s the holiday season because it’s December and now it’s cold. This hunt takes us indoors to the place where I’m almost certain there’s never Christmas music, The Depot Tavern. It’s conveniently parked next to First Avenue because they own it. Upon entry it’s kinda like you’re in a New York Music Scene Diner Bar Restaurant. And the dinner music is real good. But would you expect anything less. The staff has more style than all of fashion week combined! You feel like you’re watching some bad-ass scene from a movie, when actually you’re living it. Anywho, the Bacon Cheddar burger is a fine starting point. Meat is Angus. Seared up by chef hardcore. Hella juicy with a minor drip party. Bun toasted. Kaiser like. Eggy. Onion strizzle on top with the bacon is an OTP and that bottom caramelized onion ketchup sure likes to dance. More of a marmalade TBH. But Wow! Crispy and smooth and just a v perfect bite happening. This ones G’d up from its feet up. Comes with house-cut fries that are one notch too thick. Lots of stars outside, another star inside!

Scorecard: Flavor: 8.3 Presentation: 8 Originality: 8

The Depot Tavern, 17 North 7th St, MPLS; thedepottavern.com