Burger Hunter: Miller’s Corner Bar

It's everyone's favorite Secrets of the City feature! The only one people ever mention. We're basically an empty vessel for Mike S.'s burger hunting exploits and that's just fine.

Now you might want to sit down or just make sure you are paying very close attention. Before us is probably my number 1 most favorite hunt so far. They’ve all been great but this one . . . OMG. Okay, so we park get out and boom there’s a smell of something fried and it’s hitting my memory banks. Miller’s Corner Bar in Columbia Heights is the epitome of a classic Minnesota burger joint. You can find these joints up north or in Northeast, small towns, or off the beaten path. Any which way here in Minnesota we cherish them . . . They are part of our Big North culture. Anywho, upon opening Miller’s front door I’m greeted by a dude tuning in his pedal steel guitar to to Johnny Cash song. Almost fainted. Didn’t and ordered the bacon cheese. Bun is lightly butter toasted. Crunchy and soft. Meat is chuck and very traditional tasting. Salted perfectly. Full onion flavor on the meat sear. Cooked to med well but hella juicy. Drips McGee and Drips Malone showed up. Holy heaven now there’s a guitar picker and he’s got honey in his voice. Feeling so good and proud to be a Minnesotan I’m tearing up on each bite. Now the cheddar is perfect and blankets the bacon to the meat. They do toppings on bottom and I chose only raw daddy onions this time. The burger is really enjoyable and exactly what you’d expect here. Go on Saturday afternoon and you might catch their sound check like we did.

Scorecard: Flavor: 8.3 Presentation: 5 Originality: 5

Miller’s Corner Bar, 547 N 40th Ave NE, Columbia Heights; millerscornerbar.com