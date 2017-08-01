Burger Hunter: Kelly’s Depot Bar

Once upon a time there was an engineer. Drove his locomotive both far and near . . . Whoops, I derailed to St. Easy and hopped down to Kelly’s Depot Bar for a bite! Now folks this place will immediately remind you of something growing up. Maybe it was that local bar you always went to with the fam or the one near your grandparents’ house. Any which way this beauty is lost in time. Kelly’s Depot is an American classic long bar with the flattop cooker at the end. Damn that’s a winning combo. You look down a long bar and see the kitchen right there and not in back, you’re most likely in for a treat. That certainly was the case here. First off, the service comes with a paper placemat just before your food arrives. It’s so incredible that I didn’t even know what to do. Stunned back in time and it felt so frickin’ good that you could almost scream. Now I went all aboard for the Bacon Cheeseburger. It’s a big ‘un. All of 1/2lb fresh never frozen hand-pattied 80/20 straight chuck. Seasoned in the 80’s and cooked to perfy medium. While eyeing up the locals I spotted the old tin lids. Full steam ahead and boy could I taste it. V juicy. The flavor is pretty tradish. Bun is butter grilled and soft. Cheese is classic and the bacon is under it like it’s going night night. I went with the onion rings and those were par. Do the crinkle cuts they are much better. Loved my experience at Kelly’s Depot Bar. Won’t be touring the menu much but I hear their coneys are the real deal. Prices are hundo p the lowest in Lowertown.

Scorecard: Flavor: 8.9 Presentation: 5 Originality: 5

Kelly’s Depot Bar, 241 E Kellogg Blvd, St Paul; https://www.facebook.com/Kellys-Depot-Bar