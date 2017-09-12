Burger Hunter: Flameburger

Week after week, Mike S. impresses us with the depth and breadth of his burger knowledge. He was also quite popular in our reader survey! Check out all The Burger Hunter’s meaty exploits at the #GreatAmericanBurgerHunter tag on Instagram and at @BurgerHunterUSA on the twitter.

Now that we went all healthy let’s immediately fall off that bandwagon and head straight back to that loving feeling. Oh yeah babe and it’s going down at none other than Flameburger. Upon entry you’ll have an immediate strange flashback of being here before. Early 20’s like 3 AM. Pretty sure it was breakfy. Wake up! Ok I’m back and holy wow there’s flames everywhere in here. So obvi I headed for the Flameburger with bacon & cheese. Bun is decent and has a dusting on it that could be cornmeal. It’s butter grilled. The meat is likely under 80/20. Maybe 75. Tradish chuck. V good tho and not seasoned much. Cooked over flames, adds all that Jazz to the beef. Each high note searing in sweet. Damn Gina, damn. Juicy to the nines and even compromised the bottom bun a little. Each bite exploding with flavor. Savory meat blasts of juicy rendering the perfect chew. Onion with the lightly charred beef is an OTP. The bacon is there but not showing off by any means. The cheese is about as American as those flames. If you close your eyes you’d think you pulled off the side of the road on some road trip to nowhere. Their cups will give you goosebumps and the soda tastes hella good in um. I loved this burger big times. It’s flame-forward and they been going hard since 1955. Pro-tip: Order the hashbrowns!

Scorecard: Flavor: 9.1 Presentation: 8 Originality: 5

Flameburger, 4800 Central Ave NE, MPLS; theflameburger.com