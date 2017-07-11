Burger Hunter: Five Guys

It’s the Burger Hunter! Mike S. gets a ton fan mail from our readers and from restaurants, in fact more than the rest of us! Check out all The Burger Hunter’s meaty exploits at the #GreatAmericanBurgerHunter tag on Instagram.

Now that you’ve celebrated our Independence, it’s a good time to pledge your loyalty to a guilty pleasure or two. Mine and yours is Five Guys. You can still be a foodie or a locavore or whatever, you’ll still work these fine fellas into your mix. They do it right, folks. Fresh AH. FR! Pro tip: There’s no freezer in any Five Guys restaurant. So they got that going for them, which is nice. Ingredients are always popping. The Bacon Cheeseburger with two patties is the Ave I went down. Went naked this time just to taste the beef, but I strongly suggest adding some garden. The meat is v good and mo def Five Guys flavor. Not sure if it’s in the light seasoning or just the beef. Patties are seared up but not crispy. Very juicy inner with American cheese wads coming correct in each bite. Think classic double 1/4 pounder but the best one you’ve ever had. Bacon on the bottom. Not sure why but it’s down there and in pieces. Not strips. The bun is sesame, good enough but not great by any means. Fries are woke and potato is from the farm they post on the wall. Fried in peanut oil. My fav part is the bag fries. Their bit is to dump a ton of extras in your bag with all the food. It’s like a Ricki Bonus. Now if you know what that is we all impressed! Another nice touch is the free peanut gallery. Hey it’s summer, go nuts!

Scorecard: Flavor: 7.9 Presentation: 5 Originality: 6

Five Guys, 2300 Hennepin Ave S, MPLS; fiveguys.com