Burger Hunter: Birchwood Cafe

Week after week, Mike S. impresses us with the depth and breadth of his burger knowledge. He was also quite popular in our reader survey! Check out all The Burger Hunter’s meaty exploits at the #GreatAmericanBurgerHunter tag on Instagram and at @BurgerHunterUSA on the twitter.

As the seasons change so does one’s appetite to try new things. This hunt brings us to the perfect place to go on a little burger adventure so to speak . . . The Birchwood Cafe is the home to good locally sourced food that puts healthy forward allllll the days. I decided to jump off the cliff and go for the Black Bean & Quinoa burger. Now for some this is just an everyday affair but for the Great American Burger Hunter this is like a whole new beginning. Starting with the bun it’s parmy herby and super soft. Very good flav. The meat—or lack there of—is a grind of black beans and quinoa. Points for proper pronunciation. It’s pressed onto a flattop and grilled crispy. It tastes like the best ever black bean and queso dip. FR! The crispy outer is soooo ladies and gentlemen totes my new fav. I did mine ‘Scorch’ which means there’s a party of heirloom marinara, mozzarella, pesto, little lettuces, and garlic aioli. Each bite I can feel myself getting healthier. All the grains and whatnot take you on a real nice texture adventure. It’s plenty earthy but at the same time a tad greasy. You’re mo def eating a burger. When it comes to wellness, Birchwood plays zero games. This may be my first BBB but it won’t be my last.

Scorecard: Flavor: 8.1 Presentation: 8 Originality: 10

Birchwood Cafe, 3311 East 25th Street, MPLS; birchwoodcafe.com