Posted on January 13, 2017 at 7:34 am
Boneshaker

When the very fun—and also community supported, collectively organized, and volunteer run—Boneshaker Books celebrated their 5th Anniversary, the shop celebrated with a heady and hilarious literary costume party. Now a year older, and with independent bookstores doing better than ever (especially compared to say, downtown chain stores), Boneshaker will be celebrating six years by again dressing up (this year’s theme is Imagined Futures!!), a gaudy cake, a La Croix fountain (maybe), and lots of excellent conversation that includes well-read opinions. Before the big party, we sent some quick questions to volunteer Aaron King about literature and how lit the lit party will be. Saturday, 6 PM. Free.Stefani Ferrante

Boneshaker Books, 2002 23rd Ave S, MPLS; boneshakerbooks.com

