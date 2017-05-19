Attempted Art-a-Whirl Recommendations

Take pity on poor people like us who give recommendations for what to do and see at Art-a-Whirl—the open studio arts festival hosted by the Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association continues to grow as one of the most replete arts, and now music and beer, weekend-long happenings in MPLS + STPL. Our approach this year is pretty straight-forward: Here’s what we’re interested in for studio action and some parties you should at least know about.

Carve out a big chunk of your time on Friday to be over at 1101 Stinson. Secrets fav Kate Iverson will be showing her work in the exciting show Semblance of Disorder (pictured) and showing you how to do it with mini-workshops in studio #8 (get a preview interview at MplsArt.com). Then also pop over to CO Exhibitions on Friday night to check out the wares from Burlesque of North America and hear DJ Mike 2600 and Petey Wheatstraw. This year’s Seen + Be Scene™ ultra-hip party that’s going to be mad packed and doesn’t really have anything to do with art is in the parking lot the red hot Young Joni on Friday night with DJ Jake Rudh.

Kudos to Flashlight Vinyl for hosting photo show Syria 1999 with shots of the country before the revolution with all proceeds from the sale of books and prints will going to the Syrian-Save the Children Fund. We’re also going to hear some vinyls and check out the cool wares of stubio.co in the Casket Arts Building. Why are we really into photos this year? We also want to see Eric Struve‘s pics in the Thorp Building.

If you’re up-and-at-’em on Saturday and need some coffee, head to Diamond’s where folks will show off their modified motorbikes. After popping into some of the studios there, head over to Dangerous Man Brewing for the hirsute bash of beards, moustaches, and beer for Beard-A-Whirl. (Keep Art-a-Whirl weird!) Saturday afternoon the Sample Room hosts a live taping of KFAI’s Cruise Control, a program devoted to yacht rock that goes on air starting at 3 PM. Then all the cool kids will be at Public Functionary‘s late night party.

After you pay a visit to Solar Arts, head across the street and see the Esko Thomson Northern Pop-Up Shop experience. Did you miss the Last Days of Nye’s photo show (but don’t miss Nye’s, not one bit)? It’ll be up at the Corner Store Gallery. Giraffe House? Yes, please? In addition to the always must-see Icons at St. Mary’s, you can also help build a box city at the Grace Lutheran Church of Northeast MPLS, which we’re going to do. We’re also fans of the scrappy Jessi’s Market at Delmonico’s and that crew will be hosting Articulture for some good food and interactive art. It’s always a madhouse at Psycho Suzi’s, especially later on in the evening on Saturday, and especially this year because The Soviettes are playing, but you’re going to want to see the Puppy Fashion show on Saturday at 2:30 PM.