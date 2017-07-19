3 Quick Hits: Chappelle’s Shows + KFAI + PDs

Whaaat!? Dave Chappelle is doing a run of shows at Icehouse? And the $100 tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 AM? Set your alarm.

We knew that KFAI’s audience was so small that it didn’t even register in local ratings, and it was getting an overhaul, so it’s going to be interesting to see/hear if the new morning show combo of Barb Abney and DJ Miss Brit will help bring in listeners. (We just hope that Doc’s new time slot is still in our drive time!)

Not only do we need a big time change in the MPD and SPPD and their unions, but with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, too. Btw, our guess was that Chief Harteau wouldn’t last the week.