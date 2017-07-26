Local TV News Pop Quiz Answers: Duluth Day-Cation Edition

Posted on July 26, 2017 at 11:11 am

 

They’re all real! Up North local news is just like metro local news!

One thought on “Local TV News Pop Quiz Answers: Duluth Day-Cation Edition

  1. Pingback: Local TV News Pop Quiz: Duluth Day-Cation Edition | Secrets of the City

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.