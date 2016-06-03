Need to reach people in MPLS + STPL? Sponsor Secrets of the City!

About Secrets of the City

Secrets of the City has been delivering Arts & Culture information to MPLS + STPL readers since waaay back in 2008! An off-shoot of The Rake Magazine, Secrets is now the area’s best daily A&C newsletter. Everyday readers receive events—music, art openings, book readings, beer release, and much more—at small and under-covered venues around town, tips on upcoming happenings, tips and tricks for navigating the cities, and other lifestyle information.

About Our Reach

We currently land in over a 1,200 inboxes a day! Our primary newsletter list has over 4,700 subscribers on our daily newsletter and we’re around a 25% open rate, which is 10% higher than the industry average. We even reach 2,200 readers more than once a week! We’re also quite active on Twitter (10,100+) and at times Facebook. We also have 4,000-5,000 active website users per month, nearly all of whom are in MPLS + STPL.

Secrets of the City also partners with Heavy Table on the new The Weekend Starts Now podcast. In its first season, the podcast received over 8,000 plays and was distributed through both SotC and HT, as well as its own digital properties.

About Our Readers

The vast majority of our readers live in MPLS and STPL proper. They use mobile devices as much as they do desktop computers, and they get their info from us from email and Facebook.

Here’s some more demographic info from our September 2015 Reader Survey:











What We Need From You

At least two days before your first ad runs, we’ll need:

An image at least 600 pixels wide and 200 pixels high

A maximum of 175 words of copy

A logo to put in our header

Any custom links that you’d like us to use

We can send examples to you if you need them!

Payment

We’ll send you an invoice for your ads before the first run date. We then require electronic payment within 1-2 days of the first ad running. Since we use PayPal, we accept most major cards. And because it’s electronic payments, you can also pay per ad or for the entire run, it’s up to you! We’ll also send you a proof of performance after each ad run.

Advertise With Us!

We currently sell our advertising by the day—buy a newsletter placement and get the website and social media included. We don’t list a rate card because we’re flexible on our ad buys and sponsorship packages, and can work with advertisers’ budgets.

Recent advertisers and sponsors have included Red Bull Sound Select Series, The Minnesota Orchestra, The Varsity Theater, The Beer & Bacon Classic, Annie B’s Classic Caramels, and others.

To inquire, please email “advertise [at] secretsofthecity [dot] com”.